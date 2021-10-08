Cal City mayor says 'malfeasance going on' after abrupt resignation of library director

CALUMET CITY — A day after the abrupt resignation of Calumet City Library Director Jennifer Hovanec, the facility was shut down indefinitely and city police were on hand to prevent the unauthorized removal of equipment and records, Mayor Thaddeus Jones said Friday.

"The library board members have discovered that there is a lot of malfeasance going on with the library," Jones said.

Among the discoveries, according to Jones, were the purchase of unneeded computers by employees for personal use and stockpiling more supplies than were needed.

"They have enough supplies there to stock a Walmart," Jones said.

He said police took possession of $10,000 in cash as well as two checks for $10,000 each.

The library board has completely turned over since Jones was elected earlier this year to replace 18-year incumbent Michelle Markiewicz-Qualkinbush.

Jones said an emergency meeting of the current board would be called soon, though a date has not been set. He said the library is expected to be closed for about a week while the investigation continues.