Cal City woman charged in roommate's homicide after turning herself in
CALUMET CITY — A 61-year-old woman was charged in the homicide of her 45-year-old roommate after she turned herself into Merrillville police Sunday, police said.

Kim Barreto was extradited to Cook County from Lake County on Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge, a Calumet City Police Department news release states.

Barreto is accused of fatally shooting her roommate, Pamela Burns, at their Calumet City residence.

Calumet City police found Burns dead after responding about 5:40 a.m. Sunday to her apartment, in the 100 block of Oglesby Avenue, for a report of a woman lying on the floor, city spokesman Steve Patterson said.

Burns died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

Investigators suspect a domestic dispute led to the shooting, he said.

Barreto was taken into custody hours later in Merrillville.

She was scheduled to appear at Cook County Circuit Court on Thursday, Patterson said.

