HAMMOND —The Calumet College of St. Joseph Department of Athletics holds its fourth annual Pierogi 5k Stumble at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
As an added attraction , CCSJ mascot, Crimson Joe will stride in at 6:15 p.m. to make his first public appearance as the new mascot in town.
Calumet College of St. Joseph recently brought its new mascot to life in partnership with the city of Whiting, home of the National Mascot Hall of Fame. CCSJ President Amy McCormack, Ph.D, and staff worked with David Raymond Entertainment Group of West Grove, Pennsylvania to design and develop the story of its new Crimson Wave character.
The official unveiling of Crimson Joe taking takes place at the 4th annual Pierogi 5k Stumble to kick off Pierogi Fest weekend in Whiting.
The public is invited to meet Crimson Joe at 6:15 p.m. at Calumet College, located at 2400 New York Ave., Hammond. Crimson Joe will be available for photos and mingling before leading the race for this year’s 5k participants at 6:30 p.m. Post race, Crimson Joe will join the party with everyone to enjoy music and pierogi.
In addition to this special unveiling, visit the Mascot Hall of Fame Kids Stage at Pierogi Fest for additional Crimson Joe weekend appearances and associated times. Visit www.mascothalloffame.com for the MHOF Kids Stage entertainment lineup and to learn more about the new, interactive children’s museum in Whiting.
Pierogi 5k Stumble Race Details:
The Calumet College of St. Joseph 4th annual Pierogi 5k Stumble is open to all ages. Participants can run or walk the 3.1 mile course which begins and ends at the college, winding through both Whiting and Hammond.
Prizes will be presented to the top three finishers in each age group, both male and female. The entry fee is $35. Every 50th participant registered will receive an Adidas gift.