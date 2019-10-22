Experience Vatican City, St. Peter’s Basilica in Northwest Indiana
HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute hosts Vatican City – A Pictorial Tour - from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at St. John the Evangelist Church. Guests will be transported from their seats in Northwest Indiana to Vatican City, the top tour destination in the world.
The special lecture and pictorial tour will offer a view of the seat of Catholicism through the lens and descriptions of degreed and certified Vatican guides
Explore Vatican City's history and evolution as an independent country, the smallest in the world; tour select galleries of the Vatican and the collections of the Popes; learn about the Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilicia, the largest Catholic church in the world.
A reception with the guides, who will travel to Northwest Indiana from Italy for this event, will begin at 3 p.m. Guide Giuliano Catapano has spent his entire adult life studying Rome, its history and topography. He is an accredited guide of Rome, its monuments and Vatican City. Guide Floriana Hakim has studied in England, France and Spain and has worked as a tour guide in Rome for the past 15 years. She is an official guide for the Vatican Museums and was chosen as only one of 10 Vatican “Patron of the Arts” guides.
Admission is $25 per person and tickets are available at Bishop Noll, 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond, or online at bishopnoll.org.
Proceeds will benefit Bishop Noll's Ignite & Inspire Capital Campaign.
The church is at 10701 Olcott Ave. in St. John. For more information on tickets, call (219) 932-9058 or email advancement@bishopnoll.org.
Crown Point Library Friends host book sale
CROWN POINT — The Friends of the Crown Point Library hold a three-day book sale.
The sale opens with a Friends Only Preview Wednesday. It opens to the public from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m. -7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday in the Tri Kappa meeting room of the library, 122 N. Main St.
Cost is $5 a bag. Shoppers can mix items that include children's and fiction, movies and music. On Friday, there's a $1 a bag sale that starts at noon.
Quilts showcased at biennial show
CROWN POINT — The Heritage Quilters of Crown Point sponsor their biennial quilt roundup from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Lake County Fairgrounds. More than 300 quilts will be featured. Admission is $6.
Lake Station puts on its Halloween party hat
LAKE STATION — The city hosts its annual Halloween in the park event from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Riverview Park, 2701 Ripley St.
It will feature more than 40 candy stations, a movie in the park, smores, hot dogs and hay rides.
The cost is $5 per trick-or-treating child.
Little Black Dress Fashion Show and Boutique on tap
HOBART — Goodwil Industries' 7th annual Little Black Dress Fashion Show is Oct. 30 at Avalon Manor, 3550 E. U.S. 30, Hobart.
It's presented by Impact Technologies. Goodwill is also partnering with Diversified Marketing Strategies, Comcast, Adams Radio Group and WIMS-AM / FM. Sponsors and guests support this event to further Goodwill’s mission to strengthen communities by empowering individuals and families through Education, Training and Job Placement.
Models will walk the runway in clothing from Goodwill, showcasing the latest fashion trends, while guests are served hors d’oeuvres and desserts.
Guests are invited to shop in the Goodwill Boutique complete with dressing rooms. Doors open at 3:30 pm for shopping 50% off in the Goodwill Boutique. The fashion show begins at 5:30 pm. The boutique will re-open at 6:30 pm for more shopping after the show. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.GoodwillFashionShow.com. For more information, call 866-649-7300 or email FashionShow@Goodwill-NI.org. Call 219-962-7508 for information.