St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary hosts fundraisers
The St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary is hosting two fundraisers.
The Nutman Co. sale is from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 20 and features nuts, candies, snack mixes, chocolates, wrapped candies and gummies.
The Mimi’s Candles and Gifts Sale is from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and offers a selection of natural, handmade candles, soaps and bath bombs.
A percentage of the proceeds from both sales will go to the auxiliary in support of the 2020 scholarship fund, which benefits students pursuing a career in the medical field.
The Nutman Co.sale is in Conference Rooms 3 & 3A and the Mimi’s Candles and Gifts Sale is in Conference Room 3, both near the West Entrance at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 South Lake Park Ave. in Hobart. For further information, call 219-947-6011.
Women's Society serves Sloppy Joes, fun
The Friends and Newcomers of Porter County Women’s Social Club holds its fall kickoff meeting from 5-7:30p.m. Sept. 24 at St. Mary Medical Center meeting room, 3800 St. Mary Drive.
Women interested in learning more about this social club can join the group of Sloppy Joes and dessert. Porter County Museum's Sarah Berndt will be our guest speaker.
Some of the club’s current activities include bunco, mah jongg, euchre, pinochle, craft corner, lunch bunch, monthly breakfasts, many excursions to interesting places, game day, and several themed social parties throughout the year.
The goal of the club is to provide fellowship and fun for women, with men included in some of the activities.
For more information, contact Mary at 219 707-5926 or visit www.newcomersnwi.com
Local artists display wares
MICHIGAN CITY — Local artists will display their wares from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Art Explosion at Barker Hall in the heart of Michigan City's Uptown Arts District.
The event is sponsored by Barker Hall, Michigan City ARt League and Land of Lakes Art Alliance.
Categories include sculpture, drawing, pottery, stained glass, fiber art, photography and jewelry. There is a general fee of $25 per booth. The fee is refundable if the artist is not selected.
Students through high school can age exhibit free of charge with other students in the student booth but space is limited.
Dunes National Park hosts cleanup day
Indiana Dunes National Park is hosting a park cleanup for National Public Lands Day from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 28 at West Beach.
Join park staff, Mermaid Straw, and REI for a day of stewardship focused around reducing single-use plastic waste. This event is an extension of Trash Trekkers, a drop-in trash collection program in the park.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. at West Beach, where volunteers will sign in and pick up supplies, though visitors may participate any time before noon. This event is family-friendly and will feature live, professional mermaids available for meet-and-greets. Each volunteer will receive a fee-free coupon that grants single-day entry into federal public lands.
In the spirit of the event, participants are asked to bring their own reusable water bottles. Trash bags and other safety gear will be provided. Wear appropriate footwear for the beach and trails.
West Beach is located at 376 North County Line Road in Portage. For more information on this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park, call 219-395-1882 or visit the website at www.nps.gov/indu and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.