Chamber, Tri-Town Rotary host corn roast
ST. JOHN —The St. John-Dyer Chamber of Commerce and Tri-Town Rotary host the 15th annual community corn roast from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Hal E. Clark Middle School, 8915 W. 93rd St., St. John.
Tickets are $7 in advance and $9 the day of the event and include one hot dog or polish sausage, chips, beverage and all the corn you can eat. Children 3 and under eat free.
Tickets are available at all St. John financial institutions or by calling the chamber office at 219-365-4686.
Families are urged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. All proceeds will benefit local high school scholarship programs.
Car show on tap in Portage
PORTAGE — Rev your engines and get ready to join Rittenhouse Village at Portage and the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce for the 5th annual car show fundraiser.
It's from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 22 at 6235 Sterling Creek Road Portage. It includes an evening of vintage cars, music and comedian Joe Zirconia. Refreshments and community tours of Rittenhouse Senior Living will be available. The Vintagious Gals will also be available for photo opportunities.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce. Awards will be awarded by Rittenhouse Village at Portage for People’s Choice, Resident Choice, and Chamber Choice.
There's a $15 per vehicle registration fee. For more information, call Rittenhouse Senior Living at 219-764-2900, or the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce at 219-762-3300.
Church sponsors rummage sale
HAMMOND — Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church holds a three-day rummage sale beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday at the church, 7227 Hohman Ave., Hammond.
It offers plenty of clothing, housewares, kitchenware, suitcases, books, records, holiday decorations and toys.
Hours are 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Indian heritage celebrated at festival
MERRILLVILLE — The India American Cultural Center sponsors India Fest 2019 from 11 a.m. -5 p.m. Sunday at the center, 8605 Merrillville Road, Merrillville. It offers Indian dancing, painting, art and culture, traditional cuisine, a fashion show, jewelry vendors, henna art, a health fair and food.
Admission is free.
Highland makes 'Last Call for Summer'
HIGHLAND — It's the "Last Call for Summer," a celebration before school resumes for the 2019-20 school year.
It's from 3-8 p.m. Saturday at Main Square Park.
This is the second year for the event, which features music, food from local restaurants, and a beer garden operated by Highland's Beer Geeks.
New this year is the inclusion of children's activities, with a craft tent provided onsite. The event name and date highlight a farewell to summer on the last weekend before the 2019-20 school year begins.
Porter County Herb Society meets Aug. 13
CHESTERTON —The Porter County Herb Society meets at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 for a presentation on herbs and spices from other cultures.
The meeting is at the Westchester Library, Bertha Wood Room, 200 W. Indiana Ave., Chesterton.