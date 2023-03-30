Portage hosts senior health fair

PORTAGE — The Portage Mayor's Senior Advisory committee Health Fair is returning to the community on May 11.

The health fair, which provides seniors and others an opportunity to receive free health screenings and gather information relevant to issues facing seniors, is 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Oakwood Hall of Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road.

Screenings at this event will include cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, women's health, behavioral health, dental health, weight loss and more.

For more information contact Amy Armstrong at the Portage Parks Department at 219-762-1675 or email aarmstrong@portage-in.com

St. Elijah hosts bake sale

MERRILLVILLE — St. Elijah hosts an Easter bake sale April 6 and 7 at the St. Eljah Serbian-American Hall, 7800 Taft St., Merrillville.

It offers homemade apple, cherry and cheese strudels; nut rolls, cookies and more.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pre-orders are accepted by calling 219-942-9762 or emailing Stelijahkolo@gmail.com or playitagain31@outlook.com

Portage Township holds Team Up 2 Clean Up

SOUTH HAVEN — Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy hosts his annual Team Up 2 Clean Up event from 8:30 a.m. to noon April 22.

The annual event allows volunteers, be they individuals, community groups or businesses, to help give their community a good spring cleaning.

Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. April 22 at Haven Hollow Park, 330 W 700 N, South Haven, gather their tools and assignments and begin projects at Haven Hollow, Field of Dreams and Jim Lynch parks, along with the South Haven Fire Department and along McCool Road.

Volunteers will meet back at Haven Hollow around 11 a.m. for a complimentary thank you luncheon.

Any individuals, groups or businesses interested in participating in the annual event may register at https://secure.rec1.com/IN/portage-township-in/catalog

BrewFest benefits Portage parks, YMCA

PORTAGE — Celebrate Earth Day with unlimited tastings of beer, wine, and more at the Portage Earth Day BrewFest on April 22 at the Open Air Pavilion 6090 U.S. 12.

It features live music by Chronic Flannel and food trucks.

Guests will sample over 65 varieties of beer, wine, ciders and cocktails from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. while enjoying music in an open air venue.

Early bird all-access tickets are $35 per person or $45 day of the event. Tickets for designated drivers are $10 per person.

The all-access ticket includes entry to the BrewFest with unlimited tastings and the concert.

Designated driver tickets include access to Chronic Flannel and food trucks. Unlimited water and pop will be available, but excludes participation in BrewFest.

This is a rain, snow or shine event and no refunds will be issued.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Portage Parks and Recreation Foundation and the Portage Township YMCA.

PPRF supports the Portage Parks Department with special projects and this year funds will be used to make some upgrades to Gilbert Park.

Commemorative glassware available while supplies last.

For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/4dImkoUPd and purchase your tickets on Eventbrite at: Portage Earth Day Brewfest: Earth First. Beer Second Tickets, Sat, Apr 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM | Eventbrite

Portage holds Community Cleanup Day April 29

PORTAGE —Join Mayor Sue Lynch and community volunteers for the 2023 Portage Community Cleanup day.

Check in at Founders Square Park on April 29 to help clean up our parks, trails, roadways and neighborhoods.

It's from 9 a.m. to noon with a rain date of May 6.

All volunteers must register at Portage City Hall or by using the link attached to the QR code on the city's Facebook page.

For more information, contact Haley Mack at 219-762-5425 or hmack@portage-in.com