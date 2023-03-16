K of C serves pierogi dinner for Lent

VALPARAISO — The Knights Council 12149 of Our Lady of Sorrows parish serves pierogi dinners on Fridays during Lent.

The meals are served through March 31 in the parish hall.

Pierogi choices are cheese, potato or kraut, cabbage. The meal also includes cabbage and noodles, a vegetable and a soup and salad bar, coffee or tea for $12 per plate.

Carryouts, the basic dinner minus soup and salad, are $10.

A child’s menu (ages 4 to 8) offers cheese pizza and a salad bar for $4 each. Youngsters 3 and younger eat free of charge.

Soft drinks and water are available at $1 each. The Altar and Rosary Society is selling desserts.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The meal is served until 6:30 p.m. Cash or credit cards are accepted.

The church is at 356 W 700 N in Valparaiso.

Portage hosts senior health fair.

PORTAGE — The Portage Mayor's Senior Advisory committee Health Fair is returning to the community on May 11.

The health fair, which provides seniors and others an opportunity to receive free health screenings and gather information relevant to issues facing seniors, is 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., in the Oakwood Hall of Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road.

Screenings at this free event will include cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, women's health, behavioral health, dental health, weight loss and more.

The committee is also seeking vendors for the event. Area agencies and organizations which serve seniors are invited to attend this event. Cost for a booth is $75. The deadline to register is April 17.

For more information, or to obtain a vendor application, contact Amy Armstrong at the Portage Parks Department at 219-762-1675 or email aarmstrong@portage-in.com

St. Elijah hosts bake sale

MERRILLVILLE — St. Elijah hosts an Easter bake sale April 6 and 7 at the St. Eljah Serbian-American Hall, 7800 Taft St., Merrillville.

It offers homemade apple, cherry and cheese strudels; nut rolls, cookies and more.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pre-orders are accepted by calling 219-942-9762 or emailing Stelijahkolo@gmail.com or playitagain31@outlook.com