Calendar of events

Art in Focus is part of an ongoing series of free arts presentations that provide insight into the work of artists and the multitude of artistic forms that they express. These interactive presentations allow for South Shore Arts presenters to bring the experience directly to the audience in the comfort of their own homes, gaining access to artistic experiences that might otherwise be out of reach.

Art in Focus is open to the public and, thanks to generous support from Community Healthcare System, it is always free. For more information about the program, including presentation dates, times, topics, and links for participation, visit www.SouthShoreArtsOnline.org/art-in-focus, or contact Director of Education Natalie Heath at Natalie@SouthShoreArtsOnline.org or call 219-836-1839, ext. 101.

Household hazardous waste collected Saturday

VALPARAISO — The Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County will host the sixth and final household hazardous waste collection event for the year on Saturday at the Porter County Expo located at 215 E. Division Road in Valparaiso.

It runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Participants are asked to enter the site from Gate 3.