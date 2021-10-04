Calendar of events

Art in Focus returns virtually Oct. 28
The South Shore Arts Art in Focus lecture series resumes at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 with a virtual presentation of the BBC’s documentary “Forest, Field & Sky.”
This film explores the artistic paradox that exists between Earth’s naturally occurring scenes of beauty and the curated, man-made experience of Earth Art and garden landscapes.
Director of Education Natalie Heath will host and guide the lecture throughout, while encouraging participants to think about and discuss the historical relationship between humans and the natural world.
The film highlights the cultural significance of how, “We made marks on the landscape. We made things of beauty. And in doing so, we turned nature into culture.”
Each virtual presentation this season will be available via Zoom webinar and YouTube Live at 7 p.m. on Thursday, with a rebroadcast on the South Shore Arts website on the following Monday.
The 2021-22 season will showcase a variety of different types of arts and culture, local and worldwide. An important aspect of the program is the dialogue between program facilitator, guest speakers, and the attendees.
Art in Focus is for adult learners of all ages who are interested in the Arts and its impact on our world, past, present, and future.
Art in Focus is part of an ongoing series of free arts presentations that provide insight into the work of artists and the multitude of artistic forms that they express. These interactive presentations allow for South Shore Arts presenters to bring the experience directly to the audience in the comfort of their own homes, gaining access to artistic experiences that might otherwise be out of reach.
Art in Focus is open to the public and, thanks to generous support from Community Healthcare System, it is always free. For more information about the program, including presentation dates, times, topics, and links for participation, visit www.SouthShoreArtsOnline.org/art-in-focus, or contact Director of Education Natalie Heath at Natalie@SouthShoreArtsOnline.org or call 219-836-1839, ext. 101.
Household hazardous waste collected Saturday
VALPARAISO — The Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County will host the sixth and final household hazardous waste collection event for the year on Saturday at the Porter County Expo located at 215 E. Division Road in Valparaiso.
It runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Participants are asked to enter the site from Gate 3.
Porter County residents can dispose of tires at the event. Tire fees may apply. There is a limit of four free tires up to 19 inches in size per household. Each additional tire up to 19 inches per household is $3. There is a $5 charge for tires 20 to 25 inches. Tires over 25”are $15. Tire fees payable via check or cash at the event.
The event will feature a free gas can exchange sponsored by NIRPC – the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission. Area residents can exchange old gas cans for eco-friendly 2.5 gallon gas cans. Supplies are limited. Gas cans will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Porter County residents can dispose of clean and dry plastic bags, plastic film wraps, grocery bags and plastic wrapping. Water softener bags will not be accepted.
Beyond plastic bags residents can dispose of products containing: corrosive, toxic, ignitable or reactive substances. Common household hazardous waste items include anti-freeze, motor oil, batteries (household & automotive), fluorescent bulbs, medical sharps, oil based paints, deck stains, pool chemicals, pesticides, and household smoke detectors.
Items not accepted at this event include electronics, latex paint, grill propane cylinders, and large containers over 55 gallons in size. Visit www.PorterCountyRecycling.org for a complete list of accepted items.
For more information on the collection event contact the Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County at (219) 510-1124, or visit www.PorterCountyRecycling.org.