Buckley Homestead Fest continues
LOWELL —The Buckley Homestead Fall Festival continues from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m today at the Lowell ground, 3606 Belshaw Road. It's a chance to travel back in time and enjoy some fun old time traditions . Watch cowboys fight off bad guys, pan for gold, participate in the pony express try outs, and experience so much more. There is something that all ages can enjoy.
Admission is $5 for adults; children 7 and younger admitted free of charge.
Munster chamber hosts chili cook-off
MUNSTER — The Munster Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual chili cook-ff from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1003 Ridge Road.
As many as 15 chili chefs compete for the top prize of "Best Chili Chef" awarded by a panel of celebrity judges. The $10 admission includes chili from each chef at the event, one vote for your favorite chili and one vote for the best decorated booth.
South Hammond Crime Watch meets
HAMMOND — The South Hammond Crime Watch meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Hammond Housing Authority conference room, 1402 173rd St. For additional information contact Crime Watch Director George T. Janiec at 678-6761.
Chili with the Chief
EAST CHICAGO — Join East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna from 3-4 p.m. Thursday at the East Chicago Main Library to discuss what the Fire Department has to offer. Enjoy a bowl of chili during the presentation.