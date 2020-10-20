 Skip to main content
Calendar of events
Hammond church hosts drive-by dinner

HAMMOND — Hammond Christian Reformed Church sponsors a Drive-by Community Dinner from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 29.

It's open to the public. There will be one meal per customer to be received in person. Chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, dessert and a beverage will be served.

The Hammond Christian Reformed Church is located at 167th St. and Baring Ave. across from the Woodmar Sports Complex. Call 219-844-3331 for more information.

Bishop Noll Band presents outdoor concert

HAMMOND —The Bishop Noll Institute Band presents a Ravinia-style outdoor concert on the lawn in front of the school cafeteria (Door C) from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 24.

The band will social distance with family and friends invited to bring lawn chairs and enjoy music in the parking lot. The band will perform songs from “Hamilton,” Disney favorites and the composition “Over the Waves” (Sobre las Olas), a classical piece by Mexican composer Juvenito Rosas that will honor National Hispanic Month. The concert will also feature individual performances by band members.

The band recently finished a busy football marching season without skipping a beat even while incorporating COVID-19 virus safety precautions.

When national shutdowns occurred in March, the band continued rehearsals on Zoom and successfully performed a virtual spring concert on Facebook. An all outdoor band camp took place in July and a successful back-to-school learning launch began in August. The band which has adhered to social distancing, mask wearing, additional sanitizer and coverings for all band instruments has moved forward.

Saturday’s concert will also air live on the BNI Fine Arts Facebook page. Masks will be required at the outdoor concert and people are asked to socially distance their lawn chairs. Bishop Noll Institute is at 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond.

For information on the band, please email Band Director Rocco Carioto at rcarioto@bishopnoll.org. For information on admission to Bishop Noll, please email Director of Admissions Jeff Stur at jstur@bishopnoll.org.

