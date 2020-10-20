Calendar of events

Hammond church hosts drive-by dinner

HAMMOND — Hammond Christian Reformed Church sponsors a Drive-by Community Dinner from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 29.

It's open to the public. There will be one meal per customer to be received in person. Chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, dessert and a beverage will be served.

The Hammond Christian Reformed Church is located at 167th St. and Baring Ave. across from the Woodmar Sports Complex. Call 219-844-3331 for more information.

Bishop Noll Band presents outdoor concert

HAMMOND —The Bishop Noll Institute Band presents a Ravinia-style outdoor concert on the lawn in front of the school cafeteria (Door C) from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 24.

The band will social distance with family and friends invited to bring lawn chairs and enjoy music in the parking lot. The band will perform songs from “Hamilton,” Disney favorites and the composition “Over the Waves” (Sobre las Olas), a classical piece by Mexican composer Juvenito Rosas that will honor National Hispanic Month. The concert will also feature individual performances by band members.