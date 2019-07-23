Church holds rummage sale
MERRILLVILLE — Our Lady of Consolation Church holds its 10 annual rummage sale a rummage sale Thursday through Sunday at Vamos Hall, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville
Hours are 9 a.m. -4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.
Munster Crime Watch meets Thursday
MUNSTER —The Munster Police Department's quarterly Crime Watch group meets at 7 p.m. Thursday at Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road.
Residents will have the chance to meet the new K-9 cop Vader and learn about recent crime statistics and incidents in town. Several door prizes, including a $25 Target gift card, will be awarded at the end of the meeting. For more information, contact Officer James Ghrist at 219-836-6639 or jghrist@munster.org.
Friends of Lowell Library host book sale
LOWELL — The Friends of the Lowell Public Library host their $2 Bag Book Sale from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the library, 1505 E. Commercial Ave.
Shoppers may bring their own bag or buy one of the Love Lowell Library totes.
Merrillville schools request student information
MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Community School Corp. is conducting its information verification process.
All returning student to the school corporation must complete the information by Aug. 9. The information collected is used to update records, provide a safe environment for students, and confirm the student's enrollment for the new school year.
Additional information and instructions are located on school and corporation websites at www.mvsc.k12.in.us or contact the school corporation at 219-650-5300.
Porter County collects hazardous waste materials
Porter County residents are invited to clean out their garages, basements and sheds and bring all of their household hazardous waste to a collection from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Sponsored by Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction, the event will be held at the Hebron Middle/High School campus, 509 S. Main St.
Household hazardous waste are unwanted products containing corrosive, toxic, ignitable or reactive ingredients. Examples of items that will be accepted include aerosol cans; anti-freeze; motor and cooking oil; batteries (household and automotive); corrosives; medications; mercury containing products (fluorescent tubes, CFLs, thermometers, thermostats, etc.); oil-based paint, pesticides and other poisons; diesel fuel, kerosene, other flammable liquids; smoke detectors; and ammunition. A list of acceptable products is available on the district’s website, www.PorterCountyRecycling.org.
Explosives, asbestos, grill propane cylinders, containers larger than five gallons, commercial hazardous waste, controlled substances and latex paint will not be accepted at this event. There will not be a gas can exchange.
Only two more collections for Porter County residents remain this year: Aug. 3 at Portage High School, 6450 U.S. Highway 6; and Oct. 12 at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Rd., Valparaiso. Both collections will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information on household hazardous waste collection events in Porter County, call Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction, 219-465-3694, or visit its website.
Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction is an agency dedicated to improving the environment and quality of life by providing services and educational programs which help residents reduce, reuse, and recycle.