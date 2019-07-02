{{featured_button_text}}

Youth golf camp tees off

HIGHLAND — A youth golf camp for those ages 7 to 18 is July 15 through 18 at Wicker Park golf course in Highland.

Hours are 10 a.m. to noon. The camp is $60 per child or $100 for two or more children. 

Register by calling the pro shop at 219-838-9809.

Churches host Vacation Bible School

Christ Lutheran Church of Hammond and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church of Highland are hosting Roar VBS (Vacation Bible School) July 15-19.

At Roar, youngsters will participate in Bible nearing activities, sing songs, play teamwork-building games, make treats, experience Wild Bible Adventures and collect  Bible Memory Buddies. 

Sponsors say youngsters will look for evidence of God all around them through something called "God Sightings." Each day concludes with the Safari Celebration. Family and friends are invited to join the 9 a.m. daily event.

Roar is for those 3 years old to completing sixth grade. It runs from 9 a.m.-noon daily.

For more information, call 219-838-5313.

