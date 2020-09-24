Calendar of events

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Haven Lions host golf outing

SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven Lions Club will host is scramble golf outing Oct. 10 at Duck Creek Golf Course, 638 N. 700 W., Hobart.

Check in is at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $80 per person or $320 per team. An $80 deposit is required to hold a spot.

Hole sponsorships are $50.

Food and beverages will be provided. Raffles and door prizes will also be available.

All proceeds go to the South Haven Lions Club's programs.The club, founded in 1965, provides funding to Gabriel's Horn Homeless Shelter, Family Promise and Rebuilding Together. They also provide scholarships to two Portage High School seniors each year and hold a Christmas Project which provides Christmas presents and food baskets to families in need in the community.

For more information on the golf outing, contact Ken Laviolette at 219-741-4915 or KDLCSL89@hotmail.com or Randy Greer at 219-728-8432 or lionrandy@yahoo.com

