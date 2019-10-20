Munster Crime Watch meets
MUNSTER —The Munster Police Department invites all residents to attend its final Crime Watch meeting of the year at 7 p.m. Thursday at Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road .
The meeting will include crime statistics, updates on recent incidents, a presentation from the department's Tactical Patrol Unit, and a door prize of a $25 Target gift card. For more information, contact Officer James Ghrist at 219-836-6639 or jghrist@munster.org.
Peddler Market sets up shop today
SCHERERVILLE — A Rustic Peddler Market sets up shop from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St., Schererville. It offers antique, rustic, handmade and one-of-a-kind pieces. Items include, but are not limited to, antiques and collectibles, furniture, accessories, vintage-inspired jewelry and clothing. Admission is $3; children 12 and under admitted free of charge.
Holly Lane Bazaar on tap
HEBRON — The Holly Lane Bazaar, sponsored by the Hebron United Methodist Women, is from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Hebron United Methodist Church, 202 W Church St. It features more than 50 gift baskets, hand-loomed rugs, handmade baby/youth quilts, Christmas ornaments and crafts. Apple dumplings, cookies and candy by the pound will also be available. A lunch of chicken salad on croissant, chicken noodle soup, salad, and homemade desserts will be served.
Candidate forum luncheon scheduled
CHESTERTON — Candidates for local races meet in a candidate forum luncheon hosted by the Duneland Chamber of Commerce.
It's from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sandcreek Country Club in Chesterton. It's open to the public, but registration is required because seating is limited. Go to www.dunelandchamber.org, email michelle@dunelandchamber.org or call 219-926-5513 for registration.
Veterans saluted at honor luncheon
SCHERERVILLE — The Northwest Indiana Veterans Action Council is accepting reservations for its 6th annual Veterans Honor Luncheon Wednesday at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St., Schererville.
The free luncheon is for veterans and active military. For more information, contact Kathy at 219-545-1207.
Schererville Parks Department plans holiday craft show
SCHERERVILLE — The Schererville Parks and Recreation Department's holiday craft show is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St.
It offers more than 175 craft vendors, food trucks, free raffles, a balloon artist, face painter and more. Parking and admission is free.