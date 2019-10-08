First Presbyterian Church hosts free fall concert
HAMMOND — First Presbyterian Church of Hammond hosts a free fall concert and reception at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church, 6021 Hohman Ave., Hammond.
It features local musicians with performances on a variety of instruments. A reception follows immediately. A monetary and nonperishable food free-will offering will be taken which will be forwarded to a local charitable agency. For more information, call the church at 219-931-2174.
Breakfast with the Ghostbusters
PORTER — The Discovery Trackers 4-H Club hosts a pancake breakfastg from 8-11 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Charter School gym at 800 Canonie Drive, Porter.
Trackers welcome the South Shore Ghostbusters group, who will be at the breakfast signing autographs, showing their Proton Packs, taking pictures with guests and helping the 4-H club to raise funds to further the bat monitoring work of Izaak Walton Porter County Chapter in NWI.
The Porter County Chapter has gotten recordings of calls from hundreds of native bats and even some calls that appear to be from endangered or threatened bats, like the Indiana Bat. They share their findings with the USGS through the North American Bat Monitoring program. Admission to the breakfast for adults is $10, $7 for students 6-12 years of age and 5 years and younger admitted free of charge.
Coffee, orange juice and sausage will be served with the pancakes. Visit IWLA-PCC on Facebook at @PCCIWLA or NWIconservation.org and Trackers 4-H club on Facebook at @Trackers4h or contact Annette Hansen with any questions; executivedirectoriwlapcc@gmail.com or 219-241-7431
Bonner Senior Center to host pancake breakfast
PORTAGE —The Bonner Senior Center’s Ways and Means Committee hosts a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 26 at the center, 5800 Lexington Ave.
The fundraising breakfast is open to the public. The menu includes pancakes, sausage and eggs, orange juice and coffee.
Tickets are $6 each and available in advance at the center or on the day of the breakfast.
The senior center is a service of the Portage Township Trustee’s office. Membership is open to any Portage Township resident age 55 and over for an annual donation of $10 and for nonresidents for an annual membership fee of $20.
The center offers a variety of activities including fitness classes, bingo, bunco, dance, trips, transportation and is a nutrition site, serving lunch daily. The center is open from 8 a.m.- p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 219-762-3591 or visit the
You have free articles remaining.
School orchestras get into the spirit of Halloween
MERRILLVILLE —The Merrillville High School and Pierce Middle School orchestra perform a Halloween-themed concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in Reinhart Auditorium, located at Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place.
Students from grades seven through 12 will play seasonal music . Five different orchestras will perform: 7th-and 8th-grade orchestras, under the direction of Bethany Borgo; and MHS beginning, intermediate and advanced orchestras, under the direction of Diane Rosenthal.
High School soloists who will be featured on the pieces include: Carmen Garcia, intermediate violin; Olusoji Oduneye, advanced violin; Patience Lyles, advanced violin; and Kaylee Conner, Javonne Spivey, and Josh Lopez, advanced violins and viola.
Auditorium parking is available in the back of the high school. Attendees should use entrance M to the Hall of Flags and auditorium lobby.
Valparaiso Family YMCA sponsors Halloween event
VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Family YMCA is planning Halloween at the Y from 6:3-9:30 p.m. Oct. 19.
The community is invited to wear costumes for this family-friendly event, offered free to the community through support from the Early Learning Indiana Family Engagement grant.
Goblins and ghouls both young and old are invited to visit the Haunted Hallway and find their way through the Haunted Maze. Families can ride a spooky boat, lit only by their life jacket, through the Haunted Swamp. There will be plenty of gym games and cake walk. The evening includes free concessions, face painting to complete the finest of costumes, and much more spooky fun.
For more information about this event, call 219-462-4185 or visit www.valpoymca.org.
Senior Health and Wellness Fair on tap
SCHERERVILLE — Northwest Indiana senior citizens will have the chance to get free health screenings and talk with vendors providing senior services at Franciscan Health’s Senior Health and Wellness Fair.
The fair is from 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 16, at Villa Cesare, 900 Eagle Ridge Drive in Schererville. While the event is free, registration is required by calling 800 931-3322.
Dr. Cathleen McGovern and Dr. Christopher McIntire will present “Advanced Care Planning and Advanced Directives: Let’s Get Talking.” Free screenings will include glucose, bone density, body fat analysis, fall risk and spirometry. Refreshments and giveaways will also be available for participants.