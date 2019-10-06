Nativity of Our Savior hosts Boo Fest
PORTAGE — Nativity of Our Savior School's Home and School Association hosts its Boo Fest from 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the school, 2929 Willowcreek Road in Portage.
The community fundraising event features a frightening Haunted House in the barn, a new "Not So Scary" Haunted House for the little kids and a music-filled eerie bonfire. Inside the school's gym will be Halloween-themed games and activities, and the spine-chilling cakewalk.
All attractions, activities, and games will be paid for with tickets. Tickets are $1 each or 25 tickets for $20. Food - except for candy, sweets, and popcorn - will be paid for with cash, not tickets. Costumes are welcome. For more information, call 219-763-2400 or check out our Nativity Boo Fest 2019 event on Facebook.Date: 9/30/19
Patti’s All-American offers Ninja Zone classes
DYER — Patti’s All-American offers Ninja Zone classes for boys and ages 3-1/2 to 11.
This disciplined inspired class incorporates martial arts, gymnastics, obstacle course training, and Parkour. The martial arts, gymnastics and Parkour training are designed to help improve total body coordination. The fun but challenging obstacle courses will help build strength and improve agility. Beyond skill, this class teaches confidence, discipline, impulse control, and how to be a responsible, cooperative member of a group. Call 219-865-2274 for more details or visit pattisallamerican.com for easy online registration.