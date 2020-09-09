 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Callers report shots fired near Griffith apartment complex
alert urgent

Callers report shots fired near Griffith apartment complex

{{featured_button_text}}
Generic police car stock

GRIFFITH — Police are investigating reports of gunshots fired Tuesday afternoon near The Mansards Apartments complex.

Griffith police responded about 12:30 p.m. to the complex, in the 900 block of East 25th Avenue, where callers reported hearing a series of shots fired, Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

Officers checked the area but did not locate any victims, intended targets, suspects or obvious damage, Martin said.

However, they did find small-caliber spent shell casings near bushes in the area, which Martin said investigators were looking into.

Martin said police had exhausted all existing leads as of Wednesday.

Police ask anyone with more information to contact the Griffith Police Department at 219-924-7503. To remain anonymous, call the department's tip line at 219-922-3085.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Walmart begins drone delivery tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts