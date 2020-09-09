Callers report shots fired near Griffith apartment complex

×
GRIFFITH — Police are investigating reports of gunshots fired Tuesday afternoon near The Mansards Apartments complex.
Griffith police responded about 12:30 p.m. to the complex, in the 900 block of East 25th Avenue, where callers reported hearing a series of shots fired, Cmdr. Keith Martin said.
Officers checked the area but did not locate any victims, intended targets, suspects or obvious damage, Martin said.
However, they did find small-caliber spent shell casings near bushes in the area, which Martin said investigators were looking into.
Martin said police had exhausted all existing leads as of Wednesday.
Police ask anyone with more information to contact the Griffith Police Department at 219-924-7503. To remain anonymous, call the department's tip line at 219-922-3085.
