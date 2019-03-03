MERRILLVILLE —The Congressional Institute and Members of the U.S. House of Representatives annually sponsor the Congressional Art Competition as an opportunity to promote the artistic talent in each Congressional District.
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, is encouraging high school students from his 1st Congressional District to participate.
There is no required theme for the submission, but themes from Northwest Indiana, United States history, government and culture are encouraged.
The grand prize winner will have his or her work displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year, and will receive two complimentary round-trip tickets from Southwest Airlines to attend a ceremony unveiling the artwork in Washington, D.C. All additional travel arrangements and expenses will be the responsibility of the winner.
All artwork submissions and application forms must be brought to Visclosky’s Merrillville office no later than 5 p.m. April 12. Entries will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 7895 Broadway.
Complete information about the Congressional Art Competition, including guidelines and application forms, is available on Visclosky’s website at: https://visclosky.house.gov/serving-you/congressional-art-competition.
For further information, contact the Merrillville office at 219-795-1844.