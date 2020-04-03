Calling all Regionites: Share your work-from-home seteup

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sheltering away from COVID-19 in our homes, scores of Region residents are working from home offices. We want Northwest Indiana to have some fun with that.

Take a selfie, or have a family member snap the pic, of you working in your home office.

We want to see your home working environments and attire. Jammies instead of formalwear? Kids crawling around on your desk? Take us there with photos.

If we receive enough submissions, we’ll publish them as an online photo gallery and a potential photo spread in The Times print edition.

Photos can be emailed to matt.moore@nwi.com with HOME OFFICE in the subject line. Include your name, city/town of residence and a phone number where we can contact you to verify you sent the photo.

