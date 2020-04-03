You are the owner of this article.
Calling all Regionites: Share your work-from-home seteup
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Volunteers

Rebecca Sirull works on her laptop, Monday, March 16, at her home in Seattle. 

 Associated Press

Sheltering away from COVID-19 in our homes, scores of Region residents are working from home offices. We want Northwest Indiana to have some fun with that.

Take a selfie, or have a family member snap the pic, of you working in your home office.

We want to see your home working environments and attire. Jammies instead of formalwear? Kids crawling around on your desk? Take us there with photos.

If we receive enough submissions, we’ll publish them as an online photo gallery and a potential photo spread in The Times print edition.

Photos can be emailed to matt.moore@nwi.com with HOME OFFICE in the subject line. Include your name, city/town of residence and a phone number where we can contact you to verify you sent the photo.

