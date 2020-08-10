Calumet Ave., roads in Illinois suburbs close as police respond to overnight Chicago unrest

Police agencies in Northwest Indiana and Chicago suburbs in Illinois restricted access to certain roads Monday afternoon as a precautionary response to overnight crime in Chicago.
One of several included the Munster Police Department, which placed barricades about 1:30 p.m. at northbound Calumet Avenue, both north and south at River Drive.
"This road closure will remain in place until further notice and will be re-evaluated periodically to determine whether it is appropriate to re-open the road to normal traffic," a statement from the department reads.
Munster police officials said the decision was based on information from Illinois law enforcement agencies and out of "an abundance of caution."
In Lansing, police blocked the eastbound and westbound exit ramps of the Borman Expressway at Torrence Avenue, and part of northbound Torrence Avenue, about 1 p.m., officials said.
Northbound Torrence Avenue also closed at 170th Street, and traffic was being diverted. Access to the Landings Shopping center was also restricted, police officials said.
"Due to overnight civil unrest in the Chicagoland area, the Village of Lansing Police Department is taking preventative measures to best safeguard our community against any possible threat," the Lansing Police Department said in a public statement via Facebook.
The River Oaks Center in Calumet City was completely cut off as of 1:15 p.m. and would remain that way for several hours, police confirmed.
Calumet City police Chief Christopher Fletcher said police took the precaution due to a post spreading online that indicated possible looting at the mall following similar acts earlier in Chicago's business district.
Highland police said in a statement on its Facebook page Monday afternoon that the department is aware of the precautions that have been implemented following the widespread looting that occurred overnight.
The department added it is reaching out to businesses in its retail corridor and encouraged people to call 911 if they see suspicious activity.
"We have added additional police staffing, and we are working closely with our neighboring police departments to monitor the ongoing events," Highland police said in the statement.
Hundreds of looters and vandals caused chaos in the streets of downtown Chicago early Monday morning following a police shooting on the city's South Side, the Associated Press reported.
More than 100 arrests were made, and 13 officers were injured, AP reported.
No officers were wounded by gunfire, but a security guard and a civilian were hospitalized in critical condition after being shot, and five guns were recovered, AP reported.
Commuter access to the city was also restricted Monday. All bus and train and train service to the downtown was shut down Monday morning following the unrest.
Access to downtown Chicago will be restricted from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, though specifics were not immediately clear, NBC 5 Chicago reported.
