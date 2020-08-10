Calumet Ave., roads in Illinois suburbs close as police respond to overnight Chicago unrest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police agencies in Northwest Indiana and Chicago suburbs in Illinois restricted access to certain roads Monday afternoon as a precautionary response to overnight crime in Chicago.

One of several included the Munster Police Department, which placed barricades about 1:30 p.m. at northbound Calumet Avenue, both north and south at River Drive.

"This road closure will remain in place until further notice and will be re-evaluated periodically to determine whether it is appropriate to re-open the road to normal traffic," a statement from the department reads.

Munster police officials said the decision was based on information from Illinois law enforcement agencies and out of "an abundance of caution."

In Lansing, police blocked the eastbound and westbound exit ramps of the Borman Expressway at Torrence Avenue, and part of northbound Torrence Avenue, about 1 p.m., officials said.

Northbound Torrence Avenue also closed at 170th Street, and traffic was being diverted. Access to the Landings Shopping center was also restricted, police officials said.