Calumet Avenue lanes shift as project advances

MUNSTER — Calumet Avenue drivers are dealing with new lane configurations as work progresses on the major road project.
Crews are installing storm structures on the west side of the road after previously working along the east side of Calumet, according to a town official.
The 45th Street grade separation and intersection realignment project remains on pace to finish by the end of November.
The construction allows for 45th Street to be realigned to connect the east and west legs of the road at the intersection at Calumet Avenue. A tunnel will be built under the Canadian National Railway to allow bypass of traffic on 45th Street.
The underpass will cross beneath the Canada National Railway to connect to the west leg of 45th Street and is expected to decrease traffic on Calumet Avenue.
Over the last few weeks work on 45th Street has continued. The bottom slab of the underpass was poured, and the foundations of the wall were built with rebar to prepare for the construction of the walls within the next two weeks.
The new alignment at 45th Street will create a four-way traffic stop at Calumet Avenue. Crews are working to change the width of Calumet Avenue to accommodate the four way intersection and installing curbs and drainage gutters to handle storm runoff.
The project, which has a $27 million dollar budget, began with construction in August 2019.
Crews have also worked to build a temporary railroad track to reroute Canadian National trains around the construction onto the closed section of 45th Street in order to build the underpass.
Munster is also working on a town streetscape to incorporate community suggestions for landscaping and walking and biking paths.
Other plans to build an underpass on Calumet Avenue beneath the Canadian National Railway are in the works, but won’t begin until after the construction on 45th Street is finished.
