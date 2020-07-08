Calumet Avenue lanes shift as project advances

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — Calumet Avenue drivers are dealing with new lane configurations as work progresses on the major road project.

Crews are installing storm structures on the west side of the road after previously working along the east side of Calumet, according to a town official.

The 45th Street grade separation and intersection realignment project remains on pace to finish by the end of November.

The construction allows for 45th Street to be realigned to connect the east and west legs of the road at the intersection at Calumet Avenue. A tunnel will be built under the Canadian National Railway to allow bypass of traffic on 45th Street.

The underpass will cross beneath the Canada National Railway to connect to the west leg of 45th Street and is expected to decrease traffic on Calumet Avenue.

Over the last few weeks work on 45th Street has continued. The bottom slab of the underpass was poured, and the foundations of the wall were built with rebar to prepare for the construction of the walls within the next two weeks.