MUNSTER — Winter's chill put a freeze on the reopening of two well-traveled Munster roads, but the end of the orange cones and detour signs is in sight.
Lane restrictions on Calumet Avenue and 45th Street were expected to end mid-November and remain clear until the spring, and the roads are now set to fully reopen by Friday, officials said. The recent snap of cold weather put a hold on the project's temporary pause, according to an announcement from The Town of Munster.
Previously, southbound Calumet Avenue traffic was shifted to a single lane configuration between north of the train tracks to Superior Avenue. In addition, northbound Calumet Avenue traffic was shifted into a single lane from the south at Superior Avenue to north of the train tracks, with a designated left turning lane onto West 45th.
In addition, a chunk of 45th Street between Calumet Avenue and Southwood Drive has been closed off.
With better weather conditions in the low- to mid-40 degree range, Walsh Construction will be able to install asphalt and temporary striping this week, the town stated.
The construction is part of a a major project that will transform the Calumet Avenue and 45th Street intersection. Part of the project will focus on making the intersection a four-way intersection, which means that 45th Street must be moved under the railroad tracks, officials said.
The plans also include building an underpass for 45th Street below the Canadian National Railroad and realigning 45th Street east of Calumet Avenue in order to meet 45th Street west of Calumet. The project is estimated to be complete by December 2020.
Anderson said Calumet Avenue lane restrictions for 2020 will be updated on the town's Facebook page and website at www.munster.org.