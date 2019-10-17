MUNSTER — There is an end in sight for drivers weathering Calumet Avenue's recent lane closures.
Lane restrictions will be lifted by mid-November, said Munster Town Manager Dustin Andrew. From there, Calumet Avenue will be free of closures through the winter until construction season next year.
Starting Monday, southbound Calumet Avenue traffic was shifted to a single lane configuration between north of the train tracks to Superior Avenue. Currently, there is a right turning lane onto West 45th, but there is no designated left turning lane into Centennial Village.
You have free articles remaining.
Additionally, northbound Calumet Avenue traffic is shifted into a single lane from the south at Superior Avenue to north of the train tracks, with a designated left turning lane onto West 45th.
Crews are removing the pavement, performing drainage installation, and doing pavement replacement in the middle of Calumet Avenue in order to pave the way for the full reconstruction of the roadway in 2020.
Anderson said Calumet Avenue lane restrictions for 2020 will be updated on the town's Facebook page and website at www.munster.org.