Calumet City, Lansing look to hold line on spending during pandemic

Like their residents, Calumet City and Lansing have been forced to tighten their belts and take a hard look at their budgets during the pandemic.
Both municipalities have used early retirement incentives, hiring freezes and other measures to keep spending in line with decreased revenues in the wake of various lockdown measures imposed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
In addition, Calumet City has held the line on property taxes, keeping the levy at the same rate. Lansing, meanwhile, will have a 4.9% increase that is in line with recent years.
Calumet City
City Treasurer Gerald Tarka said a decision was made early on in the pandemic to hold the line on the tax levy.
"The administration feels this is not the time to raise taxes on ... mom-and-pop stores trying to make ends meet," Tarka said.
To reach that goal, the city offered early retirement incentives to cut personnel costs, and 18 employees took advantage.
"Some of those positions were filled out of necessity, some were not," Tarka said. "We took the steps to reduce payroll in the long run."
The city also took action to reduce bond payments. Officials said $14 million in 2015 and 2017 bonds have been retired, meaning there will be no payments for those earmarked in 2021.
In addition, long-term bond payments will "step down" from $4.1 million in 2020 to $3.9 million in 2021.
"By structuring the step-down of the long-term debt, we can put more money into the corporate fund coffers," Tarka said.
Lansing
The village also has looked to hold the line on personnel costs.
Administrator Dan Podgorski said while the village did not lay off employees or impose furlough days, it did institute a hiring freeze and also froze overtime except for first responders.
Holding the line on spending is another focus.
"Any expenditure over $1,000, even if it's in your budget, has to be approved," Podgorski said.
Another pandemic-related financial move involved the streets and bridges fund.
"We've levied about a million (dollars) a year for street resurfacing over the last three or four years," Podgorski said. "What was sorely needed was a dedicated stream of revenue."
But the pandemic forced a change in that strategy.
"We took (the streets and bridges levy) down to $100,000 and switched most of (the money) to the corporate fund so we have flexibility if revenues fall off the cliff because of COVID," Podgorski said.
The accounting move doesn't mean there won't be street resurfacing this year, according to Podgorski. Funds for that can be moved from the corporate fund to streets and bridges, but can't be moved in the other direction.