Calumet City, Lansing look to hold line on spending during pandemic

Like their residents, Calumet City and Lansing have been forced to tighten their belts and take a hard look at their budgets during the pandemic.

Both municipalities have used early retirement incentives, hiring freezes and other measures to keep spending in line with decreased revenues in the wake of various lockdown measures imposed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

In addition, Calumet City has held the line on property taxes, keeping the levy at the same rate. Lansing, meanwhile, will have a 4.9% increase that is in line with recent years.

Calumet City

City Treasurer Gerald Tarka said a decision was made early on in the pandemic to hold the line on the tax levy.

"The administration feels this is not the time to raise taxes on ... mom-and-pop stores trying to make ends meet," Tarka said.

To reach that goal, the city offered early retirement incentives to cut personnel costs, and 18 employees took advantage.

"Some of those positions were filled out of necessity, some were not," Tarka said. "We took the steps to reduce payroll in the long run."