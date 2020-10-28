 Skip to main content
Calumet City, Lansing offer guidance to businesses in wake of indoor dining, bar ban
Dixie Kitchen

Sylvia Coco, center, owner of Dixie Kitchen and Bait Shop in Lansing, takes an order from customers Monday. The restaurant is among those in suburban Cook County subject to an indoor service ban that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

Officials in Calumet City and Lansing have a message for restaurant and bar owners in the wake of a ban on indoor service: We're here to help.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, citing increases in the COVID-19 positivity rate and hospitalizations, announced Monday that restaurants and bars in suburban Cook County would have to end indoor service at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

The restrictions for the state's Region 10 also requires restaurants and bars to close by 11 p.m. and reopen no earlier than 6 a.m.

Both Calumet City and Lansing released letters to local businesses in reaction to the mitigation measure.

"Please know the City continues to encourage residents to support your local businesses especially during this difficult time by all means allowed under the Governor's new order," Calumet City Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush wrote. "The City continues to post to its social media outlets encouragements to order via drive-thru, delivery and pickup while these Mitigation Plan guidelines are in effect."

Qualkinbush also promised a speedy review by the city's Inspectional Services Department of any modifications to accommodate outdoor service by local bars or restaurants.

Lansing's letter runs down the guidelines and also addressed questions about the status video gaming at bars and restaurants.

Video gaming is allowed from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, the letter states, though food and beverage service is not allowed in the gaming area. Masks are required, and there is a limit of one person per gaming terminal. "Failure to comply with mitigation efforts and restrictions could subject licensees to discipline from the Illinois Gaming Board, up to and including license revocation," the letter states.

Lansing officials expect more requests for guidance on the new restrictions and have planned accordingly, said Ken Reynolds, the village's director of communications.

"We hand-deliver messages (like this) so we can address questions," he said.

