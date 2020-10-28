Calumet City, Lansing offer guidance to businesses in wake of indoor dining, bar ban

Officials in Calumet City and Lansing have a message for restaurant and bar owners in the wake of a ban on indoor service: We're here to help.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, citing increases in the COVID-19 positivity rate and hospitalizations, announced Monday that restaurants and bars in suburban Cook County would have to end indoor service at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

The restrictions for the state's Region 10 also requires restaurants and bars to close by 11 p.m. and reopen no earlier than 6 a.m.

Both Calumet City and Lansing released letters to local businesses in reaction to the mitigation measure.

"Please know the City continues to encourage residents to support your local businesses especially during this difficult time by all means allowed under the Governor's new order," Calumet City Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush wrote. "The City continues to post to its social media outlets encouragements to order via drive-thru, delivery and pickup while these Mitigation Plan guidelines are in effect."

Qualkinbush also promised a speedy review by the city's Inspectional Services Department of any modifications to accommodate outdoor service by local bars or restaurants.