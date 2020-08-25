Calumet City officer suspended amid sexual assault allegations

CALUMET CITY — A police officer has been suspended without pay, pending the results of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.
The Calumet City Police Department announced Monday it had been notified of a Facebook post alleging misconduct by one of its officers, according to a statement.
"The information we received was deemed credible by our initial investigation, and we were able to subsequently identify the accused officer," the statement reads.
The department declined to name the officer.
Accusations against the officer stemmed from a traffic stop about 2:30 a.m. Saturday near Sibley Boulevard, NBC 5 Chicago reported.
Latoya Thompson told NBC 5 a Calumet City officer pulled her over and ordered her to get out of her car before making inappropriate comments and contact with her.
The officer made lewd comments and told Thompson, "You look so, so good," her attorney, Cannon Lambert, told NBC 5.
Thompson alleges the officer then grabbed her bare thighs and fondled her, NBC 5 reported.
"I was extremely scared," Thompson told NBC 5. "I just wanted to make it home."
Thompson said the officer later got a dispatch order and left her on the side of the road. According to Lambert, the officer's badge number was covered and he was not wearing a body camera.
"This officer should be immediately fired because of what he did," Lambert said. "He abused Ms. Thompson's rights, and he abused his office."
Lambert said he plans to file both civil and criminal lawsuits, NBC 5 reported.
Lambert is a Chicago-based trial attorney whose practice areas include personal injury, police misconduct and civil rights litigation.
An outside agency was conducting a criminal investigation into the allegations against the officer, Calumet City police said.
Police asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.
