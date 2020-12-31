Calumet City police request public's help to find man with dementia

Thomas Tate, a missing 59-year-old Calumet City man, was last seen driving a blue 2020 Acura TLX, similar to the one in this photo. His car has an Illinois license plate of BN85877.
CALUMET CITY — Police are asking the public for any information on a missing man who suffers early onset dementia.
Thomas Tate, 59, was reported missing Wednesday after he left his home in the 400 block of Campbell Avenue about 2:30 p.m., city spokesman Steve Patterson said.
Tate was on his way to visit family in the 9200 block of South University Avenue in Chicago, but he never arrived.
He was last seen driving a blue 2020 Acura TLX with an Illinois license plate of BN85877.
Tate is about 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds.
He becomes easily confused when it gets dark outside, police said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Calumet City police at 708-868-2500.
