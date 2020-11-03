Calumet City voters OK measures limiting mayoral terms, candidates

Calumet City voters overwhelmingly approved two ballot measures Tuesday addressing the election process for the city's mayor.

One measure would prevent a mayoral run by anyone holding a state elected office, and the other would impose a limit of three, four-year terms for mayors elected after next spring's municipal election.

Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush has served as the city's mayor since 2003.

The Associated Press declared Robin Kelly the victor in her bid for another term in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Kelly, D-2nd, won her fourth full term. She originally was elected to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. in 2013.

With about 45% of precincts reporting in Cook County races, incumbent for state's attorney Democrat Kim Foxx was leading Republican challenger Pat O'Brien.

In local Illinois House and Senate races, five incumbents won after running unopposed.

Robert Peters, D-13th, won his Senate race, while House victors were Curtis J. Tarver II, D-25th; Thaddeus Jones, D-29th; Marcus C. Evans Jr., D-33rd; and Nicholas "Nick" Smith, D-34th.

