Calumet College of St. Joseph announces remote instruction, delayed start to spring semester

WHITING — Calumet College of St. Joseph will transition its classes to remote instruction beginning next week and delay the start of its spring semester following the rise in community COVID-19 positivity rates.
CCSJ President Amy McCormack announced the change in a letter Thursday afternoon, also citing concerns for holiday travel and recent restrictions implemented in nearby Indiana and Illinois communities.
Classes will transition to remote instruction effective Monday, which is the beginning of Thanksgiving break, McCormack said.
Remote instruction will continue through the end of the semester.
The college will remain open for technology assistance, tutoring, library resources and studying.
Administrative employees will rotate between working from their offices and from home.
Effective Nov 23, all courses will move to remote learning. School will be open to assist w computer access, tutoring, library & quiet study spaces. Administrative offices will open w limited personnel. Office personnel available by email, phone & Zoom. https://t.co/nYXkQqN5zo— Calumet College of St Joseph (@CCSJWave) November 19, 2020
"CCSJ, with the compliance and assistance of many, has managed our positive cases very well," McCormack wrote. "As of today, we only have 10 active cases, which is less than 1.5% of our on-campus college community."
The college's spring semester will now begin on Jan. 19, with classes delivered through a combination of in-person, hybrid, virtual and online learning styles.
Campus will be closed the day before for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Staff reporting to campus in the first two weeks of January may be limited, McCormack said, so the president is encouraging the CCSJ community to make appointments when needed.
The college is also advising its community to take advantage of counseling services for students offered through Crown Counseling and health benefits available for employees.
CCSJ's chapel will remain open.
"Nourish your bodies over Thanksgiving and make sure you connect with friends, family and loved ones in a safe manner," McCormack wrote. "At this time of Thanksgiving, it has never been more important to focus on those things for which we are grateful. There are many things we cannot change, so I invite you to try and change your focus from the gravity of the pandemic to those things that fill your heart and bring you joy."
More information on CCSJ's response to the coronavirus pandemic is available online at ccsj.edu/covid19.
