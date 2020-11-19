Calumet College of St. Joseph announces remote instruction, delayed start to spring semester

Staff reporting to campus in the first two weeks of January may be limited, McCormack said, so the president is encouraging the CCSJ community to make appointments when needed.

"Nourish your bodies over Thanksgiving and make sure you connect with friends, family and loved ones in a safe manner," McCormack wrote. "At this time of Thanksgiving, it has never been more important to focus on those things for which we are grateful. There are many things we cannot change, so I invite you to try and change your focus from the gravity of the pandemic to those things that fill your heart and bring you joy."