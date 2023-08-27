Mark your calendar. The 2023 Ethics Summit is scheduled for Tuesday, October 24, at Avalon Manor. This year will be the 13th time the Shared Ethics Advisory Commission (SEAC) has hosted the Ethics Summit, which is offered at no cost to the general public. Watch for coming publicity for registration details.

The Summit is a morning-long discussion of public sector ethics, with a hot breakfast at 8:00 a.m. By 8:30 a.m., the program will begin with a panel consisting of Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor, former LaPorte Mayor Leigh Morris, former Crown Point Mayor Dan Klein and municipal law attorney Alfredo Estrada. The panel will be moderated by Chesterton attorney and SEAC president Courtney Smith. Discussion will include exploration of everyday ethical issues faced by public employees and suggestions for appropriate ways to address them.

Following the panel discussion, the entire audience will be invited to engage in discussions of short ethics case studies. Once participants have time to review the case assigned to their table, they will be asked to select one of their tablemates to report to the whole assembly on their analysis of the ethical challenges they found. Often a lively discussion results. The case studies present common and practical issues that might arise in a public employee’s workday.

What is the Summit’s Purpose? The most important reason for the Ethics Summit is to focus public attention on the ethical issues often faced by local government employees. The Summit also has a specific purpose — giving Summit participants the opportunity to analyze and consider real-life ethical situations that may arise in the public sector. The aim is to demonstrate that ethical issues are not always black or white. Real life often comes in various shades of gray. In short, different people have different views. Dialog helps participants develop a better understanding of ethical decision-making.

Since 2005, SEAC has been working with member communities to provide ethics training for their employees. SEAC training is interactive and discussion is encouraged. Specialized training is also held for supervisors and citizens serving on their community’s boards and commissions.

Another important SEAC function is the Candidate Ethics Action Pledge. Very soon, the pledge will be sent to every town and city candidate in the upcoming general election. The names of candidates signing the pledge and thereby committing to ethics training for their employees will be released to the public in time for voters to consider when casting their ballot.

Currently, 23 Northwest Indiana communities belong to SEAC. If you are interested in seeing if your community belongs, visit SEAC’s website, www.sharedethics.com. If your community belongs, take a moment to thank your leadership for their commitment to providing ethics training for their employees. If your community is not a member, ask your leaders why not. If they know you care, they will too.