Campagna Academy is hiring for a variety of positions with a sign-on bonus

SCHERERVILLE — Campagna Academy is looking to hire and offering a four-figure sign-on bonus.

The community organization, which offers a variety of programming, is hosting a job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 21 in the gym at Campagna Academy.

The job fair is open to the public, and attendees should bring their resume and two forms of identification and be prepared for on-site interviews. Applicants must be 21 or older.

A $1,200 sign-on bonus is being offered to people who are hired at this event, according to a Campagna Academy flyer.

Open positions are listed on www.indianacareerconnect.com. There are postings for a range of jobs such as a registered nurse, behavioral health tech, youth care specialist and chief clinical officer.

Masks will be optional for people who are fully vaccinated, but social distancing protocol will take place.