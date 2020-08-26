Can you help police identify these Meijer theft suspects? Valpo police seek help

VALPARAISO — Police are seeking help with identifying two people suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise from the local Meijer.
The theft occurred about 5 p.m. Saturday at the store, 405 Porters Vale Blvd., selected the items in question, and left without paying, Valparaiso police said.
The pair was seen leaving the area in a blue Mercedes Benz with an Illinois plate, police said.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the man or incident to contact Detective Jason Hamilton at 219-462-2135.
Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411), entering "Valpo" in the message field and the word "Blue" in the first line of the tip to identify the case.
