Can you help police identify these Meijer theft suspects? Valpo police seek help
Can you help police identify these Meijer theft suspects? Valpo police seek help

Can you help police identify these Meijer theft suspects? Valpo police seek public's help

Valparaiso police are asking for the public's help with identifying these suspects, who are wanted in connection with stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from the local Meijer. Officials asked anyone with information to contact Detective Jason Hamilton at 219-462-2135.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Police are seeking help with identifying two people suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise from the local Meijer.

The theft occurred about 5 p.m. Saturday at the store, 405 Porters Vale Blvd., selected the items in question, and left without paying, Valparaiso police said.

The pair was seen leaving the area in a blue Mercedes Benz with an Illinois plate, police said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the man or incident to contact Detective Jason Hamilton at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411), entering "Valpo" in the message field and the word "Blue" in the first line of the tip to identify the case.

