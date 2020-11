Can you identify this hit-and-run suspect? Gary police seek public's help

GARY — Police are asking the public to come forward with any information that could help them identify a person suspected of crashing into two peoples' vehicles before driving away.

Police received reports indicating the suspect was seen driving a white Chevy Cobalt about 11:45 a.m. Sunday at Clark Road and West 23rd Avenue, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

As the suspect was turning onto West 23rd Avenue, their car swerved left of center and struck two parked cars. The driver then briefly stopped before driving away, Westerfield said.

An owner of one of the parked cars shared photos of the driver and their vehicle with investigators, which police have since released publicly.

Anyone with more information, particularly on the driver's identity or whereabouts of the white Chevy Cobalt, are urged to call Cpl. Jeff Tatum with the Gary police Hit-and-Run Division at 219-881-1217.

To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

