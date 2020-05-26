Candidate information incorrect

-
A story in Sunday editions contained incorrect information about Ben Blohm, a Democratic candidate for the Indiana State House District 4 race.
Blohm is a member of the Valparaiso Fire Protection Board and chairman of the young professionals board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater NWI. He volunteers at the Westchester Township History Museum and Hilltop Food Pantry.
The Times regrets the error.
