The sounds of children playing at Founders Square Park in Portage echoed across the street to where community members gathered Saturday evening to remember the life of a vivacious 3-year-old, lost too soon to tragedy.
A candlelight vigil at the Amphitheater at Founders Square honored the life of Caleb Wilson, 3, who was struck and killed on Aug. 7 by an eastbound train on the CSX tracks just yards from his home in Woodland Village Mobile Home Park.
Kelsey Benson and Jacob Wilson, the parents, brought their 2-year-old daughter, Ellie, in tow. Ellie was with her brother and was also struck by the train. Ellie was seriously injured and airlifted to the University of Chicago Medicine Comer's Children's Hospital in Chicago in critical condition.
At the vigil, Ellie had a bandage on her head and was playing with toys as she sat in a wagon with her family.
Ashlee Fagan, a longtime friend of Caleb’s aunt, organized the event to show the family how many people feel compassion for their loss.
“I wanted to bring the community together,” Fagan said. “With so much negativity surrounding the situation, I want to show what’s important. We lost a life, and there’s a little girl in a wagon over there who has a long road ahead of her.”
Fagan and her friends assembled candles and sold water with benefits going to the bereaved family.
“I’m a mother, I couldn’t imagine losing this one,” Lydia Herrman said, referring to her five-year-old son. “I wouldn’t want any mother to go through this. I feel like we all need to come together and support each other, acting as one; Showing love in this difficult time.”
A couple of family members addressed the crowd that surrounded them with flickering lights.
Jacob Wilson thanked everyone for their support.
“Tonight I want to speak to my two sources of light,” he said. “Watching how strong my daughter has been, and the support of the community. It keeps me going. I couldn’t thank you all enough. I know we’re all grieving. Seeing all of these candles, showing support for my little family- I don’t know how I’d get by day-by-day, minute-by-minute. The texts, the hugs means the world to me.”
Scott Marshall, pastor at Real Life Community Church in Portage, led the vigil with words of compassion, a moment of silence and The Lord’s Prayer.
“I have three kids,” Marshall said. “It could happen to anyone. Caleb loved trains. My son loves trains, too. Where Caleb was is where I could’ve found him. To show support instead of throwing shade makes all of the difference in the face of tragedy.”
