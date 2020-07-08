You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Candy company fined $485,000 after workplace injuries
urgent

Candy company fined $485,000 after workplace injuries

{{featured_button_text}}

BELLWOOD, Ill. — A Chicago-area candy company has been fined nearly $500,000 for workplace injuries, including a fingertip amputation, federal regulators said Tuesday.

The incidents occurred at Ferrara Candy in Bellwood.

An employee lost a fingertip in January. Another worker was caught in a machine in March.

“Proper safety procedures, including machine guarding and the effective lockout of all sources of energy, could have prevented these employees’ injuries,” said Angeline Loftus of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, known as OSHA.

Ferrara's products include Lemonheads, Red Hots and Keebler cookies. The company plans to meet with OSHA on July 23 to discuss the $485,000 penalty and other issues raised by the government.

“Ferrara will, as appropriate, follow the administrative procedures that are provided for the review of OSHA citations such as these. ... We take occupational health and safety seriously and recognize that maintaining a safe work environment requires constant improvement," said Sarah Kittel, head of corporate affairs.

Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect in 2020

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Police provide update following a carjacking and high speed pursuit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts