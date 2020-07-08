Candy company fined $485,000 after workplace injuries

BELLWOOD, Ill. — A Chicago-area candy company has been fined nearly $500,000 for workplace injuries, including a fingertip amputation, federal regulators said Tuesday.
The incidents occurred at Ferrara Candy in Bellwood.
An employee lost a fingertip in January. Another worker was caught in a machine in March.
“Proper safety procedures, including machine guarding and the effective lockout of all sources of energy, could have prevented these employees’ injuries,” said Angeline Loftus of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, known as OSHA.
Ferrara's products include Lemonheads, Red Hots and Keebler cookies. The company plans to meet with OSHA on July 23 to discuss the $485,000 penalty and other issues raised by the government.
“Ferrara will, as appropriate, follow the administrative procedures that are provided for the review of OSHA citations such as these. ... We take occupational health and safety seriously and recognize that maintaining a safe work environment requires constant improvement," said Sarah Kittel, head of corporate affairs.
911 fee
Abortion
Breast prostheses
Cancer screening
Child sex crimes
Chinese tech
Distracted driving
Gary schools
Griffith
Health pricing
Indigency
Insulin
Lake Michigan
Marriage
Medical billing
Microchipping
Online eye exam
Organ donation
Out-of-state prescriptions
RDA transit
Resource officers
School water
Sex assault victims
Small claims
Smoking age
Teacher evaluations
Unemployment
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!