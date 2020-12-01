Cannabis dispensary seen as boon for Calumet City finances, consumers

CALUMET CITY — City officials are calling the upcoming opening of a recreational and medical cannabis dispensary a win-win proposition.
Mission Dispensaries, at 1330 Torrence Ave., across the street from River Oaks Center, is scheduled to open sometime this month, according to Joseph Wiszowaty, the city's director of community and economic development.
It is expected to provide a new revenue stream for the city, as well as a safe location for consumers to legally buy cannabis products.
"We're projecting anywhere between 400 and 500 thousand dollars annually (in city revenue)," Wiszowaty said.
That was a big selling point when the city held town hall meetings about the project with residents.
"The public reaction was predominantly supportive," Wiszowaty said. "They understood the city is looking to raise revenue."
He foresees a similar response from consumers, including those from across the state line in Indiana, which has not legalized cannabis sales.
"The cannabis dispensary will draw a lot of the locals from Northwest Indiana, where they can feel comfortable and secure about buying that kind of product," Wiszowaty said.
Assuring that level of security was important, Wiszowaty said, and that's where Cannabis Facility Construction of Northbrook comes in.
The firm has worked with Mission Dispensaries' owner, 4Front Ventures, to build facilities on Chicago's South Side and in Georgetown, Massachusetts, and Ann Arbor, Michigan.
"This is still a very juvenile industry," Cannabis Facility Construction's Andy Poticha said. "You have to be up to speed at what the requirements are, and you have to see what works and what doesn't.
"We got involved with the project a little over a year ago. Mission was looking at two different sites, in Calumet City and Lansing."
In the end, Mission decided on Calumet City, in part because a suitable building was available for a retrofit. Poticha said cannabis dispensaries have some unique needs that separate them from other retail businesses.
"The biggest differentiator in the cannabis field is there are rules and regulations around security," he said. "Who can enter certain spaces, how it's handled, from employees to customers — every square inch has to be under surveillance."
Cannabis Facility Construction's experience and expertise in navigating the business' unique requirements gave the city a comfort level in moving forward with the project, Wiszowaty said.
Ditto for the site being on the Torrence Avenue commercial strip.
"I think this was the best location," Wiszowaty said. "It's not near a residential area."
