Cannabis dispensary seen as boon for Calumet City finances, consumers

The firm has worked with Mission Dispensaries' owner, 4Front Ventures, to build facilities on Chicago's South Side and in Georgetown, Massachusetts, and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

"This is still a very juvenile industry," Cannabis Facility Construction's Andy Poticha said. "You have to be up to speed at what the requirements are, and you have to see what works and what doesn't.

"We got involved with the project a little over a year ago. Mission was looking at two different sites, in Calumet City and Lansing."

In the end, Mission decided on Calumet City, in part because a suitable building was available for a retrofit. Poticha said cannabis dispensaries have some unique needs that separate them from other retail businesses.

"The biggest differentiator in the cannabis field is there are rules and regulations around security," he said. "Who can enter certain spaces, how it's handled, from employees to customers — every square inch has to be under surveillance."

Cannabis Facility Construction's experience and expertise in navigating the business' unique requirements gave the city a comfort level in moving forward with the project, Wiszowaty said.