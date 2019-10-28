PORTAGE — Portage Mayor John Cannon is calling for ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor to change its procedures after a spill killed thousands of fish and closed waterways in August.
In a press release, Cannon said the city has received the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's (IDEM) inspection summary, which explains how ArcelorMittal violated its permit.
The report, which was released last week, said an initial failure at the plant caused a room in a pump station to flood on Aug. 4, but ArcelorMittal did not accelerate or increase monitoring.
"The City of Portage Pre-Treatment Coordinator inspected the report, which states that for several days prior to the report of cyanide and ammonia exceedances, Arcelor employees did not follow chain of command in reporting the finding of these exceedances or any plant-operational issues to IDEM or any downstream users," Cannon said in the release.
The report states the steelmaker knew of the potential spill, but didn't immediately take action to notify the state. The company denied knowing of any issues and blamed ammonia levels on nearby facilities, the report states.
According to the report, ArcelorMittal should recycle water for cyanide and ammonia three times a week, however, monitoring was not conducted during the week when the pump station failed. Monitoring was conducted the week prior to and following the failure.
"IDEM needs to require ArcelorMittal to increase testing frequency for an indefinite amount of time, with an amending of processes to ArcelorMittal testing procedures," the release states. "There appears to be no policing of these procedures by ArcelorMittal aside from when reported exceedances are conveyed to IDEM."
Now, Cannon is calling for daily monitoring at an increased frequency, and for the company to provide testing information to IDEM daily.
He also is calling for IDEM to require the plant to have a pre-treatment coordinator at the Towns of Burns Harbor Sanitary Treatment Plant to help police procedures when IDEM and/or the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) can't be present.