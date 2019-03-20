Car catches fire, fills U.S. 30 with thick fog of smoke

DYER — A car burst into flames Wednesday, filling U.S. 30 with a thick fog of smoke.
At 3:15 p.m. police responded to a vehicle fire at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Hart Street, Dyer Police Chief David Hein said.
The vehicle's interior caught fire; however, firefighters arrived quickly on scene and extinguished the flames.
"Luckily it happened about 100 yards from the fire station," Hein said.
No injuries were reported and there was no crash that caused the fire, Hein said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.
As of 4:30 p.m., Hein said U.S. 30 had been cleared of the burnt vehicle.