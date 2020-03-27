Car chase leads to violating stay-at-home order, police say

During the pursuit, two detectives were involved in a crash and another officer was involved in another wreck near I-94 and 130th Street.

The SUV’s front tire ruptured, slowing the vehicle down, but it continued driving on the far-left shoulder at 10 mph. The officer then positioned his squad car in front of the SUV to stop it and saw two people exit the car.

However, the suspects did not put the SUV in park and the vehicle struck the driver's side door of the officer’s car. He crawled out the passenger side door to chase the suspects, according to reports.

Ignoring police commands, the two suspects ran across three lanes of interstate traffic, police said. The duo then climbed a fence into a heavily weeded area near the South Doty Service Road.

An officer apprehended the driver, who was identified as a 21-year-old Antoine Mack, of Chicago, and Lake County Sheriff’s police, working with Chicago police, set up a perimeter to catch the other suspect.

The second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jeffery Carter, of Chicago, was arrested by a Lake County Sheriff’s detective. Both men were cleared at a local hospital, police said. The Lake County Sheriff's Department also reported none of the officers were injured but three squad cars were damaged.