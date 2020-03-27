Car chase leads to violating stay-at-home order, police say

GARY — Following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that led to three squad car crashes, two men were apprehended and face charges of violating the governor’s stay-at-home order, among many others.
At 11:50 p.m. Thursday a Lake County Drug Task Force High Crime Unit officer was patrolling areas in Gary known for violent crimes, narcotic distribution and gang activity, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Department police report.
The officer parked his squad car on the southeast corner of 21st Avenue and Grant Street at an abandoned gas station watching passing traffic. The officer then saw a black Cadillac Escalade driving north on Grant Street at a high speed.
The officer clocked the SUV’s speed at 60 mph in a 30 mph zone between 19th Avenue and 15th Avenue. The officer pulled the SUV over, but when the officer opened his door to get out, the SUV fled east on 13th Avenue.
The pursuit continued south on Johnson Street and then west onto 15th Avenue before the SUV sped onto Grant Street and then onto westbound Interstate 80/94.
The officer was then informed Chicago police reported the vehicle as stolen.
The officer observed the vehicle speeding and making reckless maneuvers, at one point nearly striking a concrete barrier before it drove onto I-94 toward Chicago, the police report said.
During the pursuit, two detectives were involved in a crash and another officer was involved in another wreck near I-94 and 130th Street.
The SUV’s front tire ruptured, slowing the vehicle down, but it continued driving on the far-left shoulder at 10 mph. The officer then positioned his squad car in front of the SUV to stop it and saw two people exit the car.
However, the suspects did not put the SUV in park and the vehicle struck the driver's side door of the officer’s car. He crawled out the passenger side door to chase the suspects, according to reports.
Ignoring police commands, the two suspects ran across three lanes of interstate traffic, police said. The duo then climbed a fence into a heavily weeded area near the South Doty Service Road.
An officer apprehended the driver, who was identified as a 21-year-old Antoine Mack, of Chicago, and Lake County Sheriff’s police, working with Chicago police, set up a perimeter to catch the other suspect.
The second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jeffery Carter, of Chicago, was arrested by a Lake County Sheriff’s detective. Both men were cleared at a local hospital, police said. The Lake County Sheriff's Department also reported none of the officers were injured but three squad cars were damaged.
Mack had a warrant out of Illinois for a parole violation, police said. During questioning, the officer noted Mack had provided false information to allegedly hinder the investigation.
Authorities also said the Mack, who was never issued a driver’s license, is a felon with multiple arrests and convictions, including a conviction for vehicle theft in Cook County.
Police filed charges against the Mack for auto theft with previous conviction, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot, false informing, being an unlicensed driver, leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage and speeding at 60 mph in a posted 30 mph zone, reports indicated.
Authorities also filed charges against the Carter for auto theft and resisting law enforcement.
Both men will face additional charges for violating the stay-at-home order, police said.
As of Friday night, only Carter's mugshot was available from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
