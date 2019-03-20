DYER — A vehicle crashed into a flower shop in a strip mall, police said.
Police responded at 3:26 p.m. to a vehicle crash in the 1000 block of U.S. 30, Dyer Police Chief David Hein said.
An elderly woman was reversing out of a parking spot and reversed too far, striking the front of a flower shop and shattering the glass window and running over a landscaped area in front of the store.
The woman was medically cleared and no injuries were reported, Hein said.
The store had superficial damage but no damage was done to the building's structure. A photo of the crash shows the back end of a silver car and a shattered store front. The bouquets and teddy bears inside the shop can be seen temporarily exposed to the elements.
Hein said the store window is being boarded up until repairs can be done.