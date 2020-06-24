You are the owner of this article.
Car cruise, Taste of Crown Point still planned for this summer, officials say
Car cruise, Taste of Crown Point still planned for this summer, officials say

Crown Point Car Cruise 2018

Participants admire a variety of cars during a Crown Point car cruise in 2018.

 Times file photo

CROWN POINT — As the state nears the fifth stage of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track Indiana plan, the city is looking to keep its summer events on the table. 

In a press release Wednesday, the city's Special Events Administrator Diana Bosse said Crown Point plans to resume special events on July 6.

Various events at the Franciscan Health Pavilion and Amphitheater at Bulldog Park are scheduled throughout the summer. Facility rentals also will resume at Bulldog Park.

The farmers market, which opened for the season on June 6 with restrictions due to COVID-19, is held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September.

The splash pad at Bulldog Park is gearing up for a July 6 season debut. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

"The city of Crown Point is committed to providing a safe environment to all our residents and guests," the press release states. "We will continue to take recommendations from our local health professionals and state resources. All events are subject to change."

City-sponsored events planned through September include:

The car cruise will begin on July 9 and be held from 4-8 p.m. every Thursday in conjunction with the Summer Concert Series. This year, bands including Mellencougar, Soundz of Santana, Echoes of Pompeii and more, expected to take the stage.

For a full list of acts, visit the Department of Special Events page on the city's website at www.crownpoint.in.gov.

The Taste of Crown Point will tentatively be held from 4-10 p.m. July 17 and from noon to 10 p.m. July 18.

The city-wide garage sale is scheduled for July 23-26. To register, visit www.crownpoint.in.gov.

For more information, contact the Special Events at 219-662-3290.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

