Car cruise, Taste of Crown Point still planned for this summer, officials say

CROWN POINT — As the state nears the fifth stage of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track Indiana plan, the city is looking to keep its summer events on the table.

In a press release Wednesday, the city's Special Events Administrator Diana Bosse said Crown Point plans to resume special events on July 6.

Various events at the Franciscan Health Pavilion and Amphitheater at Bulldog Park are scheduled throughout the summer. Facility rentals also will resume at Bulldog Park.

The farmers market, which opened for the season on June 6 with restrictions due to COVID-19, is held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September.

The splash pad at Bulldog Park is gearing up for a July 6 season debut. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.