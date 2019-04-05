{{featured_button_text}}
Car hits boulder, bursts into flames

At 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called out to a vehicle fire at the intersection of Ridge Road and Kleinman Road.

 Provided by the Highland Fire Department

HIGHLAND — A car burst into flames after it hit a boulder in a singe-vehicle crash.

At 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called out to a vehicle fire at the intersection of Ridge Road and Kleinman Road, Highland Fire Chief William Timmer said.

The car drove off of the road for unknown reasons and hit a landscaping boulder at the intersection, coming to rest atop the boulder with the back end of the vehicle in the air.

The occupants of the car jumped out of the vehicle before the flames grew and firefighters extinguished the vehicle. Two people were taken into the hospital with injuries, Timmer said.

While their conditions aren't known at this time, Timmer said the occupants were talking and conscious at the scene.

