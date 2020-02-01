You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Car smashes into tree, 1 sent to hospital, police say
alert urgent

Car smashes into tree, 1 sent to hospital, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — One person was sent to the hospital after their car crashed into a tree Saturday evening, police said. 

Police were called to 1500 block of River Drive in Hammond at 8:35 p.m. Saturday, Lt. Steve Kellogg said. 

A vehicle had crashed into a tree at the location and was taken to Community Hospital in Munster, Kellogg said. As of Saturday night, the driver's condition was unknown. 

As of 9:45 p.m. investigators were still at the scene determining the cause of the crash and no further information was available. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts