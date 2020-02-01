Car smashes into tree, 1 sent to hospital, police say

HAMMOND — One person was sent to the hospital after their car crashed into a tree Saturday evening, police said.
Police were called to 1500 block of River Drive in Hammond at 8:35 p.m. Saturday, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
A vehicle had crashed into a tree at the location and was taken to Community Hospital in Munster, Kellogg said. As of Saturday night, the driver's condition was unknown.
As of 9:45 p.m. investigators were still at the scene determining the cause of the crash and no further information was available.