Car wash fire sparks arson investigation, police say

GARY — Police have begun an arson investigation after a fire damaged a car wash early Thursday.
At 1:30 p.m. Thursday police responded to an arson report in the 2000 block of West 15th Avenue in Gary, said Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
Earlier that day at 4:30 a.m., Gary firefighters were called to the same business to extinguish a fire. The garage door, door frame and building exterior were all damaged in the fire, police reported. There were no injuries.
It is believed someone intentionally started the fire and there are no suspects at this time, Westerfield said.
The arson investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact the Gary Police Department Crime Hotline at 866-CRIME-GP.
Ashley Nicole Draper
Courtney Nathaniel Davis
Cristobal Almanza Canelo
Darrell G. Murphy
David Isaiah Thomas
Emily Rose Sharp
Frank Ignus
Ftero Nicholson
Gina Vanderbok
Glenn Eugene Wilson
Gustavo Suarez Jr.
James Dennis Gallagher Jr.
Jesus David Lopez-Puentes
Maribell Perez
Matthew Scott Mills
Nichole A. Kelly
Roy Anthony Rogala
Tony Ditrich
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!