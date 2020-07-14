Car wash fire sparks arson investigation, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Police have begun an arson investigation after a fire damaged a car wash early Thursday.

At 1:30 p.m. Thursday police responded to an arson report in the 2000 block of West 15th Avenue in Gary, said Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Earlier that day at 4:30 a.m., Gary firefighters were called to the same business to extinguish a fire. The garage door, door frame and building exterior were all damaged in the fire, police reported. There were no injuries.

It is believed someone intentionally started the fire and there are no suspects at this time, Westerfield said.

The arson investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact the Gary Police Department Crime Hotline at 866-CRIME-GP.

