Car wash fire sparks arson investigation, police say
GARY — Police have begun an arson investigation after a fire damaged a car wash early Thursday.

At 1:30 p.m. Thursday police responded to an arson report in the 2000 block of West 15th Avenue in Gary, said Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Earlier that day at 4:30 a.m., Gary firefighters were called to the same business to extinguish a fire. The garage door, door frame and building exterior were all damaged in the fire, police reported. There were no injuries. 

It is believed someone intentionally started the fire and there are no suspects at this time, Westerfield said.

The arson investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact the Gary Police Department Crime Hotline at 866-CRIME-GP.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

