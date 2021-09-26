Caregiving for mother a new way of life

She was loving and kind. This was especially true to those who needed it most. She volunteered doing crisis counseling, working as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate for children and as a CCD teacher.

I remember as a kid she had several gay co-workers at People's Gas in the 1980s. This was at the height of the AIDS epidemic. People were scared of catching the virus and this meant those in the LGBT community often felt the brunt of hate and discrimination.

My mom's co-workers, almost to a person, had been disowned for being gay. My mom became their mom. Later in life, I remember my mom talking about those young men and women.

"Everyone deserves to be loved," my mom would say. "Everyone deserves a hug and to be told 'It's going to be OK.'"

I think she searched out people who didn't have much love in their lives. Maybe it was to right some wrong in her childhood.

Something was wrong

As the years went by my mom would become more forgetful. At first it wasn't in anyway that you'd explain other than she was getting older. My dad died in 2016 and after that it seemed the memory issues progressed.

The issues got worse leading up to her fall. It wasn't just noticeable to me.