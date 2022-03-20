Caring for our community

Building relationships brings together the very best resources in our diverse community to make a positive impact and promote growth. Now more than ever, there are great opportunities to strengthen our interconnectedness that will spearhead progress along the way.

Tangibly connecting our cities and towns is the South Shore Line expansion. This long-anticipated initiative is well underway with Double Track NWI and the West Lake Corridor Project adding multimillion-dollar infrastructure to Northwest Indiana. Both will re-energize our communities, stimulating job creation, economic development opportunities and an enriched quality of life.

Directly impacting our quality of life is the health and wellness of our citizens. In Northwest Indiana, we are fortunate to have a myriad of choices when it comes to health care. Vitally important is the depth and breadth of the medical services and expertise we have to offer. This has never been more apparent than during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time of this writing, the Omicron surge has subsided, and COVID-19 infections are trending down. We hope everyone will soon regain a sense of normalcy.

During these past two years, our world faced unparalleled adversity in the fight against the coronavirus. Northwest Indiana hospitals rose to the challenge. The dedication, commitment and resiliency of our physicians and staff cannot be overstated.

All of us at Community Healthcare System — Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke and Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point — are incredibly proud of our entire health care team and support staff. They all demonstrated unprecedented skill, ingenuity, tenacity and personal sacrifice in the care and compassion they delivered each day.

Those efforts had a direct impact on the progress we made in the fight against COVID-19. Community Healthcare System led the way in the journey toward recovery when Community Hospital was selected as one of the first in the state and the first in Northwest Indiana to receive and dispense the newly available Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. A few months later, vaccines were offered at our Community Stroke and Rehabilitation Center. To date, nearly 170,000 vaccine doses have been given at our clinics.

Community Healthcare System also was among the first to provide outpatient infusion therapy to high-risk patients with COVID-19. Administering the monoclonal antibody therapy under emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, St. Catherine Hospital’s infusion center has become one of the busiest in the state. Monoclonal antibody therapy helps COVID-19 patients recover faster and prevent hospitalizations or worsening symptoms.

Even as we navigated the ongoing challenges of the ever-changing pandemic, Community Healthcare System continued to make patient-centered investments to expand our network of services across the illness-to-wellness spectrum.

The expansion of technology both in our hospitals and in our everyday lives came into sharper focus. Technology, always evolving, is key to advancements in healthcare. We use it routinely to diagnose and treat a variety of medical conditions as well as enhance our ability to connect patients with doctors, nurses and other health care providers. Early in the pandemic, Community Healthcare System invested in a robust telehealth system allowing patients to receive care and support from their health care provider in a secure virtual environment.

Another example is the full implementation of our telestroke network that brings board-certified vascular neurologists from the Comprehensive Stroke Center of Community Hospital virtually to the bedside of stroke patients at the emergency rooms of neighboring hospitals. This high-definition, mobile video robotic system ensures patients quickly receive the most timely and appropriate diagnosis and treatment for the type of stroke involved.

As Northwest Indiana’s only Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center, Community Hospital is among an elite group of hospitals nationwide to provide the highest level of expertise in the treatment of complex, acute strokes. Supported by the certified Primary Stroke Centers at St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center, our interventional stroke network has seen an increase in the number of patients who would have been previously transported out of our area to medical centers across state lines. When treating a stroke, time is brain. Every extra minute transporting a complex stroke patient could result in worse outcomes.

Once a life is saved, if rehabilitation is needed, Community Healthcare System has comprehensive physical therapy teams to provide a wide range of services to restore function and help patients with recovery. Our Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center, was recently recognized as one of America’s best physical rehabilitation centers in 2021, according to Newsweek and Statista Inc.

Community Healthcare System also is a leader in cardiovascular care. Our cardiologists, surgeons, cardiothoracic surgeons, heart specialists and electrophysiologists are uniquely trained in complex heart and vascular care, using the most advanced technologies and procedures available today.

Additionally, Community Hospital is the only hospital in Lake County that offers patients the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) technique. The minimally invasive procedure, performed in a state-of-the-art hybrid operating room, is led by fellowship-trained interventional cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons on the Structural Heart and Valve team. This approach saves the patient from enduring the rigors of conventional open heart surgery, which is traditionally used to replace the valve.

The Structural Heart and Valve team at Community Healthcare System is one of the most experienced TAVR teams in the Chicago and Northwest Indiana area, surpassing even academic medical centers in both volume and quality outcomes.

Community Healthcare System also offers the most experienced maternity care in Northwest Indiana, delivering thousands of babies each year. Our expert team provides neonatal transport for critically ill babies, a dedicated Obstetric Emergency department and nursing excellence. U.S. News & World Report has named St. Mary Medical Center as a high performing hospital for maternity care — a designation earned by only three hospitals in Indiana.

The services we offer today and the progress we are making for the future confirms that Community Healthcare System is the destination for health care in Northwest Indiana.

Donald P. Fesko is the president and CEO of Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana Inc.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0