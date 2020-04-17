Carmelite Home reports positive COVID-19 tests, but none among children

EAST CHICAGO — Positive cases of coronavirus at St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home in East Chicago have been reported, according to documents obtained by The Times.
However, there are no positive cases for children under the organization’s care, the documents said.
The organization has since taken precautions against the spread of the virus and have instructed staff to wear masks.
The documents obtained by the Times indicate seven people who tested positive for coronavirus had been present at the home’s property, which is a residential treatment center for children and youth on Grasselli Avenue in East Chicago.
Those who tested positive had been at the property between March 18 and April 5, the documents said.
The first reported case was a person who was last at the Tauscher Center for infants and toddlers at the St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home on March 18. The facility was deep cleaned and sanitized and appropriate public health authorities were informed, the documents said.
In documents notifying of four more people who tested positive who were last at the Tauscher Center in late March, it was noted that no children at the Tauscher Center were showing signs of illness. Only one person among the seven cases had contact at the Grasselli Building and the rest were for those who were present at the Taucsher Center. Those infected with coronavirus abstained from the facility.
The Tauscher Center staff was instructed to wear masks and those who felt ill were told to stay home. In addition, staff and children in the Tauscher Center and Grasselli Building were instructed to stay within their own facilities.
Guidelines for safety such as sanitizing, social distancing, hand washing, monitoring health and increased cleaning routines were also issued.
The organization declined to comment.
The home was opened in 1913 as an orphanage and then transitioned into a group home before becoming a residential treatment center for children and youth. St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home serves the community by giving emergency shelter care, open residential care and cares for children and underage mothers.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.