Carmelite Home reports positive COVID-19 tests, but none among children

EAST CHICAGO — Positive cases of coronavirus at St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home in East Chicago have been reported, according to documents obtained by The Times.

However, there are no positive cases for children under the organization’s care, the documents said.

The organization has since taken precautions against the spread of the virus and have instructed staff to wear masks.

The documents obtained by the Times indicate seven people who tested positive for coronavirus had been present at the home’s property, which is a residential treatment center for children and youth on Grasselli Avenue in East Chicago.

Those who tested positive had been at the property between March 18 and April 5, the documents said.

The first reported case was a person who was last at the Tauscher Center for infants and toddlers at the St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home on March 18. The facility was deep cleaned and sanitized and appropriate public health authorities were informed, the documents said.