LAKE STATION — Bill Carroll could be going from the hardware store to the mayor's office.
Carroll is the apparent Democratic choice to succeed Christopher Anderson as the city's mayor.
City Hall burst out in applause and cheers Tuesday night as results showed Carroll had a significant lead over his opponent, City Councilwoman Esther Rocha-Baldazo.
“I am beyond words,” Carroll said of the support he received Tuesday.
With the primary finished, Carroll said he continues to focus on developing plans to do what’s best for Lake Station.
Carroll will face Republican Cynthia Robbins in the general election.
Carroll, the director of daily operations at the Lake Station Ace Hardware location, said the city has made progress, and he wants to take Lake Station to the “next level.”
As mayor, he said he will surround himself with “the best possible team” to continue to bring positive change to the municipality. He said he looks to accomplish his goals by uniting the community.
Carroll has said the city's ongoing financial struggles are among the problems he wants to address.
Carroll has confidence that Indiana American Water will receive authorization to acquire Lake Station's water utility, and that will provide tremendous assistance to stabilize Lake Station's finances.
Carroll has indicated he also plans to focus on enhancing the appearance of the city by razing dilapidated and abandoned homes.
In addition to addressing aesthetic issues, those efforts could produce other benefits. After demolishing empty homes, the lots could be sold to bring new residential development that can enhance the assessed value in the city, he said.
Carroll said he also will explore all possible grants available to help improve road conditions in the city.
Carroll said when he decided to run for mayor, he committed to running a clean and factual campaign. He said he delivered on that promise.
Carroll is a political newcomer, but he said he's well aware of the issues facing the city and concerns residents have.
He said that knowledge has come from volunteering with the Friends in Gratitude Helping Together, or FIGHT, and Lake Station Lions Club organizations.
Carroll said he also spent months walking throughout the city's neighborhoods to get to know residents.
He believes that was a “huge” factor in the support he received Tuesday.
As Carroll celebrated Tuesday night, he wasn't the only person excited about his apparent victory.
Anderson was quick to congratulate him.
“Couldn't be happier,” Anderson said.
Anderson, who decided not to seek another term as Lake Station's mayor, described Carroll as “a good guy.”
“He's going to be a good mayor,” he said.